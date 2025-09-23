Nifty settles below 25,200 level; broader mkt underperforms

The headline equity indices closed with minor losses today, extending losses for the third consecutive trading session amid a volatile trading environment. Market fluctuations were driven by multiple ongoing IPOs and the weekly F&O expiry of the Nifty and Bank Nifty. Investor sentiment was further weighed down by concerns over the sharp rise in H-1B visa fees. As a result, the Nifty slipped below the 25,200 mark by the end of the day.

FMCG, realty and IT shares declined, while PSU Bank, metal and Auto stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 57.87 points or 0.07% to 82,102.10. The Nifty 50 index lost 32.85 points or 0.13% to 25,169.50. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slumped 1.09% and the Nifty declined 0.99%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.35%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,813 shares rose and 2,338 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.63% to 10.63. Economy: The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index declined to 61.9 in September compared with 63.2 in August. Growth of factory production outpaced that seen for services activity, though rates of increase moderated in each case.

HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased to 61.6 in September as against 62.9 in August. HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index slipped to 62.7 in September as compared with 63.7 in August. The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.5 from 59.3 in August. Despite the dip, the index continued to signal strong improvement in operating conditions, remaining well above the neutral 50.0 mark and the long-run average of 54.2. New Listing: Shares of Euro Pratik Sales were at Rs 248.05 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 247.

The scrip was listed at Rs 273.45, reflecting a premium of 10.71% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 279.55 and a low of Rs 247. On the BSE, over 11.27 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies received bids for 99,55,750 shares as against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.72 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 and 423 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers received bids for 42,04,044 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 71,61,420 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 22,38,560 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.60 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products received bids for 28,82,544 shares as against 89,12,228 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 306 and 322 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals received bids for 1,77,80,941 shares as against 65,38,439 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.72 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 718 and 754 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 19 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of GK Energy received bids for 1,52,18,79,240 shares as against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 68.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 7,48,40,128 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index dropped 1.29% to 55,281.55. The index fell 2.19% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Consumer Products (down 3.40%), Radico Khaitan (down 2.20%), Britannia Industries (down 2.06%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.03%), Nestle India (down 1.79%), Marico (down 1.55%), Dabur India (down 1.35%), Varun Beverages (down 1.17%), ITC (down 0.97%) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.93%) declined. On the other hand, United Breweries (up 1.18%), United Spirits (up 0.19%) and Patanjali Foods (up 0.12%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: JBM Auto shed 0.22%. The company announced that its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates. Suraj Estate Developers declined 0.19%. The company has announced the launch of 'Suraj Park View 1, an upscale residential tower under the value luxury segment, located at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West).

Refex Industries surged 13.86% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business. Under the restructuring plan, Refex Green Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary, will be merged into Refex Industries, followed by the demerger of the Green Mobility Business unit into a newly incorporated entity, Refex Mobility Limited (RML). RML will then be independently listed on both BSE and NSE, paving the way for two specialised platforms one focused on the companys established strengths in ash and coal handling, and the other dedicated to clean-fuelled sustainable transport solutions. Shilpa Medicare added 0.83%. The firm received the initial authorization from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending final marketing approval for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (ODF).

ACME Solar Holdings slipped 3.10%. The company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) advanced 2.93% after the company has secured two significant contracts from Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL), collectively valued at approximately Rs 2,565.81 crore. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.73% after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/Pacific to launch and promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on the Mastercard network. Jubilant Pharmova shed 0.72%. The companys board has approved the appointment of Arun Kumar Sharma as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st October 2025.

Brigade Enterprises lost 0.99%. The company said that it has signed a joint development agreement to develop a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore. Global Markets: European market advanced on Tuesday after The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index rose to 51.2 in September, up from 51.0 in August, marking a 16-month high. Additionally, the HCOB Flash Eurozone Services PMI Business Activity Index increased to 51.4, compared to 50.5 the previous month, reaching a 9-month high. In contrast, the HCOB Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index declined to 50.7 from 52.5 in August, hitting a 2-month low, while the overall Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 from 50.7, marking a 3-month low. P> Most Asian market ended higher, fueled by a tech rally on Wall Street the previous day.

Singapores core inflationwhich excludes the costs of private transport and accommodationrecorded its slowest increase in over four years, rising just 0.3% in August. Overnight stateside, the three major averages ended the trading day higher. The S&P 500 reached new heights led by a move higher in Nvidia, as a partnership announcement with OpenAI fueled investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence. The broad market index ended the day up 0.44% at 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.70% to finish at 22,788.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 66.27 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 46,381.54. Along with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow had hit new all-time intraday highs during the session and closed at record highs.