Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded sideways in the afternoon trade. Investors are monitoring the IPO participation. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. Metal, PSU Bank and auto shares advanced while FMCG, realty and media shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 20.29 points or 0.02% to 82,180.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 5.35 points or 0.02% to 25,198.25.

IN the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.25%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,743 shares rose and 2,281 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

JSW Steel (up 2.48%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.16%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.78%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.64%) and Axis Bank (up 1.49%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Trent (down 1.92%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.68%), HDFC Life Insurance (down 1.54%), SBI Life Insurance (down 1.52%) and Nestle India (down 1.46%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Economy:

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index declined to 61.9 in September compared with 63.2 in August. Growth of factory production outpaced that seen for services activity, though rates of increase moderated in each case.

HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased to 61.6 in September as against 62.9 in August. HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index slipped to 62.7 in September as compared with 63.7 in August.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.5 from 59.3 in August. Despite the dip, the index continued to signal strong improvement in operating conditions, remaining well above the neutral 50.0 mark and the long-run average of 54.2.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JBM Auto rose 0.59%. The company announced that its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.

Suraj Estate Developers shed 0.07%. The company has announced the launch of 'Suraj Park View 1, an upscale residential tower under the value luxury segment, located at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West).

Vikran Engineering fell 2.25% after the companys standalone net profit declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Refex Industries surged 16.34% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business. Under the restructuring plan, Refex Green Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary, will be merged into Refex Industries, followed by the demerger of the Green Mobility Business unit into a newly incorporated entity, Refex Mobility Limited (RML).

RML will then be independently listed on both BSE and NSE, paving the way for two specialised platforms one focused on the companys established strengths in ash and coal handling, and the other dedicated to clean-fuelled sustainable transport solutions.

Shilpa Medicare advanced 1.32% after the firm received the initial authorization from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending final marketing approval for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (ODF).

ACME Solar Holdings added 1.09% after the company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.

Global Markets:

European market advanced as investors are awaited for eurozone flash PMI data.

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, fueled by a tech rally on Wall Street the previous day.

Singapore is expected to release its inflation data for August later in the day.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages ended the trading day higher. The S&P 500 reached new heights led by a move higher in Nvidia, as a partnership announcement with OpenAI fueled investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence.

The broad market index ended the day up 0.44% at 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.70% to finish at 22,788.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 66.27 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 46,381.54. Along with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow had hit new all-time intraday highs during the session and closed at record highs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

Shalby slips after three-day rally

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story