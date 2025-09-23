Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 20.29 points or 0.02% to 82,180.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 5.35 points or 0.02% to 25,198.25.
IN the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.25%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,743 shares rose and 2,281 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
JSW Steel (up 2.48%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.16%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.78%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.64%) and Axis Bank (up 1.49%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Trent (down 1.92%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.68%), HDFC Life Insurance (down 1.54%), SBI Life Insurance (down 1.52%) and Nestle India (down 1.46%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Economy:
The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index declined to 61.9 in September compared with 63.2 in August. Growth of factory production outpaced that seen for services activity, though rates of increase moderated in each case.
HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased to 61.6 in September as against 62.9 in August. HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index slipped to 62.7 in September as compared with 63.7 in August.
The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.5 from 59.3 in August. Despite the dip, the index continued to signal strong improvement in operating conditions, remaining well above the neutral 50.0 mark and the long-run average of 54.2.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JBM Auto rose 0.59%. The company announced that its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.
Suraj Estate Developers shed 0.07%. The company has announced the launch of 'Suraj Park View 1, an upscale residential tower under the value luxury segment, located at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West).
Vikran Engineering fell 2.25% after the companys standalone net profit declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Refex Industries surged 16.34% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business. Under the restructuring plan, Refex Green Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary, will be merged into Refex Industries, followed by the demerger of the Green Mobility Business unit into a newly incorporated entity, Refex Mobility Limited (RML).
RML will then be independently listed on both BSE and NSE, paving the way for two specialised platforms one focused on the companys established strengths in ash and coal handling, and the other dedicated to clean-fuelled sustainable transport solutions.
Shilpa Medicare advanced 1.32% after the firm received the initial authorization from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending final marketing approval for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (ODF).
ACME Solar Holdings added 1.09% after the company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.
Global Markets:
European market advanced as investors are awaited for eurozone flash PMI data.
Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, fueled by a tech rally on Wall Street the previous day.
Singapore is expected to release its inflation data for August later in the day.
Overnight stateside, the three major averages ended the trading day higher. The S&P 500 reached new heights led by a move higher in Nvidia, as a partnership announcement with OpenAI fueled investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence.
The broad market index ended the day up 0.44% at 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.70% to finish at 22,788.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 66.27 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 46,381.54. Along with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow had hit new all-time intraday highs during the session and closed at record highs.
