Voltamp Transformers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, L T Foods Ltd and Torrent Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2024.

Saregama India Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, L T Foods Ltd and Torrent Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2024.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 10556 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2173 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd tumbled 4.83% to Rs 510.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73407 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd crashed 4.75% to Rs 1553.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13869 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd corrected 4.40% to Rs 381.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79887 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd pared 4.38% to Rs 1718. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51741 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News