Nifty snaps three-day slide as Fed cut boosts sentiment

Domestic equities logged a steady rebound today, ending a three-day losing streak. Sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, giving global markets a lift.

The rupee, however, weakened to a fresh record low, adding a pressure to the broader macro backdrop. Concerns also lingered over the lack of progress in India-US trade talks, which kept some investors cautious.

The Nifty dipped to 25,693.25 in early trade but recovered to close just below 25,900. Auto, metal and healthcare stocks saw strong buying. Investors were watchful ahead of Indias inflation data due on 11 December.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 426.86 points or 0.51% to 84,818.13. The Nifty 50 index added 140.55 points or 0.55% to 25,898.55. In the past three trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 1.04% and 1.10%, respectively.

Adani Enterprises (up 3%), HDFC Bank (up 0.99%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.63%) boosted the indices. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.51%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,448 shares rose and 1,742 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.69% to 10.40. Numbers To Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.71% to 6.616 compared with previous session close of 6.663. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.3300 compared with its close of 89.9450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.94% to 131.010. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 98.60. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.67% to 4.143. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement fell 88 cents or 1.41% to $61.33 a barrel. Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Thursday as traders reacted to the Feds newest rate reduction. Switzerlands central bank on Thursday left rates unchanged at 0% citing inflation coming in slightly lower than expected. Most Asian markets ended lower despite Wall Streets upbeat reaction to the Federal Reserves third rate cut of the year.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1% after the Fed decision, while the S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.3%. The Fed trimmed the Federal Funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%-3.75% and hinted that this could be the last cut for a while. At his press briefing, Chair Jerome Powell said the latest move puts the central bank in a comfortable zone on policy. Alongside the rate call, the Fed also unveiled plans to restart purchases of $40 billion in Treasury bills beginning Friday, nudging short-term yields lower. The policy statement quietly acknowledged a softer labor market, dropping the earlier reference that conditions remained low, a subtle sign that the Feds attention is tilting more toward supporting growth than fighting inflation.

After the bell, Oracle slid 11% as weak quarterly revenue and a higher spending outlook spooked investors. The selling spilled over to other AI-linked names in extended trade, with Nvidia drifting 1% lower and CoreWeave losing more than 3%. Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty Auto index added 1.11% to 27,661. The index declined 20.8% in the past three consecutive trading session. Samvardhana Motherson International gained 3.21%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 2.68% and Bharat Forge advanced 1.75%. Ashok Leyland climbed 1.54%, while Bosch Ltd added 1.43% and Maruti Suzuki India moved up 1.25%. Exide Industries gained 1.13%, followed closely by Uno Minda at 1.12%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rose 1.03%, Mahindra & Mahindra added 0.79%, Bajaj Auto gained 0.73% and Tube Investments of India was up 0.70%. TVS Motor Company advanced 0.62%, Hero MotoCorp increased 0.52% and Eicher Motors inched up 0.09%.

Aurionpro Solutions surged 7.97% after the company announced AurionAI, a unified platform built specifically for banking and financial services. Shakti Pumps (India) surged 14.40% after the firm received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to install off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Maharashtra. Tata Steel advanced 2.56% after the companys board approved the acquisition of a 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL) for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore. DCM Shriram rallied 5.73% after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayer CropScience to jointly explore opportunities in Indias agriculture ecosystem and enhance farmer-centric solutions.

Atishay shed 1.61%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 78.63 lakh from the Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of micro ATM devices. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 1.14%. The company, in association with the Indian Navy, signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy to enhance cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpe-class submarines and other military vessels. Ashoka Buildcon rose 2.61% after the company announced that its joint venture with Adani Road Transport and Aakshaya Infra has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,815.79 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Centum Electronics surged 4.83% after the company has entered into teaming agreement with Indra Air Traffic Inc, to jointly develop and manufacture advanced air navigation systems for the Indian naval forces. IPO Update: Park Medi World received bids for 4,08,27,116 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Thursday (11 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.98 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share. Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 48,31,104 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Thursday (11 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share.