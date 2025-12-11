Rupee plunges to fresh lifetime lows

The Indian rupee plunged 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid uncertainty over the India-US trade deal. Moreover, prevailing risk-averse market sentiment and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit. The Indian rupee that slipped past Rs 90 per dollar mark early in December fell further to hit a fresh record low at the spot interbank market today. INR dropped to a new low of 90.48 today. Weakness in dollar and positive local equities is seen supporting the local unit at lower levels. After three successive days of losses, Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty50 closed higher on Thursday, lifted by the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rate by 25 basis points. The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped to 84.150.19 after a positive start, but recovered swiftly and gained in strength as the day progressed to eventually settle with a gain of 426.86 points or 0.51% at 84,818.13. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which dropped to 25,693.25 after opening at 25,771.40, ended the session with a gain of 140.55 points or 0.55% at 25,898.55. Moreover, absence of any US-India trade deal even as we come to year end is also seen weighing on the counter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app