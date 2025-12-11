Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

By 1729 Capital and its associates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India has vide letter dated 10 December 2025, accorded its prior approval to 1729 Capital and its associates (collectively referred to as the applicant') to acquire aggregate holding' of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the Bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 427 pts higher; Nifty ends near 25,900 level; VIX slides 4.69%

MSME Ministry Launches Export Promotion Mission with Rs 25,060 Cr Outlay to Boost MSME Global Reach

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story