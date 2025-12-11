Sensex settles 427 pts higher; Nifty ends near 25,900 level; VIX slides 4.69%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains today, snapping a three-day losing streak as sentiment improved following the US Federal Reserves 25-basis-point rate cut, which helped offset broader selling pressure and lifted key indices back into positive territory.

The Nifty settled near the 25,900 level. Auto, metal and pharma shares advanced while media and oil & gas shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 426.86 points or 0.51% to 84,818.13. The Nifty 50 index added 140.55 points or 0.55% to 25,898.55. In the past three trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 1.04% and 1.10%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.51%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,446 shares rose and 1,748 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.69% to 10.40. IPO Update: Park Medi World received bids for 3,69,99,456 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (11 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share.

Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 44,81,824 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (11 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.33 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 1.11% to 27,661. The index declined 1.21% in the previous three consecutive trading session. Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.09%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 2.47%), Bharat Forge (up 1.65%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.58%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.57%), Bosch (up 1.33%), Exide Industries (up 1.31%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.98%) and Uno Minda (up 0.94%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Shakti Pumps (India) surged 12.24% after the firm received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to install off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Maharashtra. Tata Steel advanced 2.56% after the companys board approved the acquisition of a 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL) for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore. DCM Shriram rallied 4.52% after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayer CropScience to jointly explore opportunities in Indias agriculture ecosystem and enhance farmer-centric solutions. Atishay shed 1.61%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 78.63 lakh from the Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of micro ATM devices.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 0.91%. The company, in association with the Indian Navy, signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy to enhance cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpe-class submarines and other military vessels. Ashoka Buildcon rose 2.13% after the company announced that its joint venture with Adani Road Transport and Aakshaya Infra has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,815.79 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Centum Electronics surged 4.83% after the company has entered into teaming agreement with Indra Air Traffic Inc, to jointly develop and manufacture advanced air navigation systems for the Indian naval forces.

Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Thursday as Switzerlands central bank published its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday and left rates unchanged at 0% citing inflation coming in slightly lower than expected. Most Asian markets ended lower despite Wall Streets upbeat reaction to the Federal Reserves third rate cut of the year. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1% after the Fed decision, while the S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.3%. The Fed trimmed the Federal Funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%-3.75% and hinted that this could be the last cut for a while. At his press briefing, Chair Jerome Powell said the latest move puts the central bank in a comfortable zone on policy.