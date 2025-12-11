Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.11%

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.11% at 27661 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained 3.03%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose 2.46% and Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 1.71%. The Nifty Auto index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 5.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.06% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.55% to close at 25898.55 while the SENSEX added 0.51% to close at 84818.13 today.

