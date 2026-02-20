Nifty tad above 25,550; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 271.24 points or 0.33% to 82,769.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 99.85 points or 0.39% to 25,554.20.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.08%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,851 shares rose and 1,726 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.93% to 9,593.90. The index declined 1.24% in the past trading session.
Union Bank of India (up 1.91%), Indian Bank (up 1.59%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.52%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.24%), Canara Bank (up 1.16%), Bank of India (up 1.05%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.97%), UCO Bank (up 0.87%), Central Bank of India (up 0.74%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.49%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Pace Digitek added 2.35% after it secured an order worth Rs 890.69 million from RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of IP-based video surveillance systems in LHB coaches.
IFGL Refractories added 1.09% after the company announced that a new line for the manufacturing of plastic refractories at the companys Visakhapatnam manufacturing facility has commenced commercial operations.
