Nifty tad above 26,000 level; media shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 26,000 level. Media shares extended losses for the second straight session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 340.88 points or 0.40% to 85,013.90. The Nifty 50 index gained 100.25 points or 0.39% to 26,009.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,748 shares rose and 2,226 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.29% to 11.78. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,023, at a premium of 13.1 points as compared with the spot at 26,009.90. The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 161 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 162.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index shed 0.69% to 1,472.05. The index fell 0.92% in the two consecutive trading session.

Saregama India (down 3.54%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.26%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.73%), PVR Inox (down 0.56%), Sun TV Network (down 0.34%), Prime Focus (down 0.31%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.3%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Goel Construction Company rose 2.01% after the company secured an order worth Rs 173.25 crore from Aditya Birla Group for civil, WHRS, post-clinkerization, and safety works at the Pali Cement Works unit in Rajasthan. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 0.42%. The company has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the companys push for sustainable maritime solutions.