Nifty tad above 26,000 level; media shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 340.88 points or 0.40% to 85,013.90. The Nifty 50 index gained 100.25 points or 0.39% to 26,009.90.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.22%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,748 shares rose and 2,226 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.29% to 11.78. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,023, at a premium of 13.1 points as compared with the spot at 26,009.90.
The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 161 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 162.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index shed 0.69% to 1,472.05. The index fell 0.92% in the two consecutive trading session.
Saregama India (down 3.54%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.26%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.73%), PVR Inox (down 0.56%), Sun TV Network (down 0.34%), Prime Focus (down 0.31%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.3%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Goel Construction Company rose 2.01% after the company secured an order worth Rs 173.25 crore from Aditya Birla Group for civil, WHRS, post-clinkerization, and safety works at the Pali Cement Works unit in Rajasthan.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 0.42%. The company has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the companys push for sustainable maritime solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app