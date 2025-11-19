Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 40.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.89% to Rs 33.45 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 40.10% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.89% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.4520.794.1311.641.822.751.652.631.181.97

