Solara Active Pharma's Mangalore facility successfully concludes US FDA audit

Solara Active Pharma Sciences said that its multi-product manufacturing facility at Mangalore, Karnataka has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The aforementioned inspection was conducted between August 25th to 29th, 2025.

The agency has issued an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) on 18th Nov 2025 and determined that the inspection classification of the facility is voluntary action indicated (VAI) and concluded this inspection as closed.

Sandeep Rao, MD & CEO said We have successfully completed the FDA inspection at our Mangalore facility between 25th to 29th Aug 2025.

At the end of the inspection, two Form FDA 483 inspectional observations were issued by the investigator. The observations were procedural in nature.