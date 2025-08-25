Nifty trades above 24,900 level; IT shares rally

The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 169.20 points or 0.20% to 81,476.06. The Nifty 50 index gained 49.90 points or 0.19% to 24,920.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.33%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,056 shares rose and 1,706 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index surged 2.13% to 36,194.90. The index fell 0.79% in the past trading session.
Mphasis (up 3.22%), Wipro (up 2.78%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.71%), Infosys (up 2.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.31%), Coforge (up 2.31%), HCL Technologies (up 1.97%), Persistent Systems (up 1.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.8%) and LTIMindtree (up 1.74%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Titagarh Rail Systems rose 0.72%. The company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 91.12 crore order for the shell assembly for locomotives from the Banaras Locomotive Works.
GMR Power and Urban Infra added 0.51%. The companys board has approved a fundraising proposal upto Rs 3,000 crore via multiple instruments.
JNK India advanced 2.72% after the company announced that it has secured significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea.
