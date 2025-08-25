Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,900 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; IT shares rally

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade, driven by strong performance in IT stocks. The upbeat sentiment was mirrored across Asian markets, which followed overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential interest rate cut next month.

The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 169.20 points or 0.20% to 81,476.06. The Nifty 50 index gained 49.90 points or 0.19% to 24,920.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.33%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,056 shares rose and 1,706 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index surged 2.13% to 36,194.90. The index fell 0.79% in the past trading session.

Mphasis (up 3.22%), Wipro (up 2.78%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.71%), Infosys (up 2.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.31%), Coforge (up 2.31%), HCL Technologies (up 1.97%), Persistent Systems (up 1.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.8%) and LTIMindtree (up 1.74%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Titagarh Rail Systems rose 0.72%. The company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 91.12 crore order for the shell assembly for locomotives from the Banaras Locomotive Works.

GMR Power and Urban Infra added 0.51%. The companys board has approved a fundraising proposal upto Rs 3,000 crore via multiple instruments.

JNK India advanced 2.72% after the company announced that it has secured significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Titagarh Rail bags LoA worth Rs 91 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works

GMR Power & Urban Infra rises after board clears Rs 3,000 cr fundraising plan

Wall Street Rallies as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cut

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO ends with 9.46 times subscription

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story