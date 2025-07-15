Nifty trades above 25,100 level; PSU Bank shares climb

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor gains in morning trade, supported by mild buying interest and favourable domestic data. Investors are assessing the domestic economic data, the tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty hovered above the 25,100 level.

PSU Bank shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 85.72 points or 0.10% to 82,342.16. The Nifty 50 index added 31.10 points or 0.13% to 25,114.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.68%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,498 shares rose and 1,101 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged. Results Today: GM Breweries (up 0.24%), HDB Financial Services(down 0.07%), HDFC Life Insurance company (up 0.37%), Himadri Special Chemicals(up 1.99%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance(up .04%), ICICI Prudential Insurance(down 0.39%), Just Dial (up 2.20%) will declare their results alter today. Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.36% to 7,172.85. The index jumped 2.09% for the two consecutive trading sessions. Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.99%), UCO Bank (up 1.17%), State Bank of India (up 1.07%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.85%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.83%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.77%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.69%), Canara Bank (up 0.42%), Central Bank of India (up 0.42%) and Bank of India (up 0.16%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.93% after the company secured an order worth Rs 264 crore from East Central Railway for the implementation of the Kavach system, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).