Volumes jump at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67325 shares
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 July 2025.
Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67325 shares. The stock dropped 5.59% to Rs.660.30. Volumes stood at 72465 shares in the last session.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42185 shares. The stock gained 3.96% to Rs.157.35. Volumes stood at 25583 shares in the last session.
Doms Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6407 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1614 shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.2,408.00. Volumes stood at 1808 shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 56697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15707 shares. The stock rose 2.18% to Rs.655.00. Volumes stood at 11387 shares in the last session.
Tata Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68207 shares. The stock gained 1.02% to Rs.724.05. Volumes stood at 89251 shares in the last session.
