Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67325 shares

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 July 2025.

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67325 shares. The stock dropped 5.59% to Rs.660.30. Volumes stood at 72465 shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42185 shares. The stock gained 3.96% to Rs.157.35. Volumes stood at 25583 shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6407 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1614 shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.2,408.00. Volumes stood at 1808 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 56697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15707 shares. The stock rose 2.18% to Rs.655.00. Volumes stood at 11387 shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68207 shares. The stock gained 1.02% to Rs.724.05. Volumes stood at 89251 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rallis India spurts after Q1 PAT spikes 98% YoY to Rs 95 cr

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; PSU Bank shares climb

Desco Infratech wins orders worth Rs 9.53 cr

NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story