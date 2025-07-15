Rallis India spurts after Q1 PAT spikes 98% YoY to Rs 95 cr

Rallis India jumped 7.50% to Rs 380.35 after the pesticide maker's standalone net profit surged 97.92% to Rs 95 on a 22.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 957 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The company stated that the revenue growth was led by strong volumes and double-digit growth across business segments.

Profit before tax jumped 98.46% year on year (YoY) to Rs 129 crore during the quarter under review. EBITDA advanced 56.25% YoY to Rs 150 crore in the June 2025 quarter, supported by volume-led growth and disciplined fixed cost control.

Total expenses rose 16.18% to Rs 840 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 473 crore (up 27.49% YoY), while other expenses were at Rs 130 crore (down 4.41% YoY).

Segment-wise, revenue from crop care rose 16.22% YoY to Rs 652 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from seeds rallied 37% YoY to Rs 305 crore during the quarter; the company noted strong performance in its North Cotton seed brand Diggaz, despite challenges in maize and paddy due to supply constraints. Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said, Market placement during the first quarter of the year benefited from an early onset of monsoon. Global demand has also started showing signs of recovery in a few of our products. Our revenue for Q1 FY26 was at Rs 957 crore, 22% higher than the Rs 783 crore of Q1 FY25. Profit after Tax (PAT) was Rs 95 crore in Q1 FY 26 as compared to Rs 48 crore in Q1 FY 25.

We witnessed double-digit volume-led growth of 13% in Crop Care B2C, 23% in Crop Care B2B, and 38% in the Seeds business. Our Soil & Plant Health business registered growth of 33% in line with our strategy. Our actions on improving product mix and driving cost optimization have also helped in improving PAT margins from 6% in Q1 FY 25 to 10% in Q1 FY 26. We are pleased with the continuing momentum on our North Cotton seeds hybrids, particularly Diggaz. Our working capital management has also been robust, leading to a healthy closing fund balance. We remain cautiously optimistic for the quarter ahead. Key watchouts will be the liquidation of placed products in both Crop Care B2C and Seeds. We expect the export market to witness a gradual recovery during the year. On a long-term basis, customer centricity will remain a key thrust, and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in manufacturing and digitalization and leverage collaborations and alliances.