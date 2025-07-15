Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Den Networks gains as Q1 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Den Networks gains as Q1 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Den Networks added 3.08% to Rs 40.14 after the cable TV distributor consolidated net profit jumped 23.90% to Rs 53.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 43.29 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations slipped 2.52% year on year to Rs 241.27 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 64.95 crore in Q1 FY26, up 17.09% as compared with Rs 55.47 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA dropped 25% to Rs 21 crore in the quarter ended 31 June 2025 as compared to Rs 28 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 9% in Q1 FY26 as against 11% recorded in Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 235.31 crore (down 1.91% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 10.46 crore (down 13.69% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 17.96% YoY to Rs 105 during the quarter. Placement/marketing income jumped 20.56% YoY to Rs 129 crore and activation revenue slipped 60% YoY to Rs 2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

As of 30 June 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,215 crore as against Rs 3,146 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Den network is a mass media & entertainment company that provides visual entertainment to its customers through cable TV, over-the-top (OTT) entertainment, and broadband services. It has curated media content from various broadcasters across a wide range of genres and entertains 13 million+ households in India across 13 key states and 433 cities and are the Largest Subscriber Base amongst all cable players in India.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

