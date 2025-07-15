Commerce Ministry to work with districts to promote first time exporters

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has said that the Commerce Ministry will work with districts to promote first time exporters to newer markets. He mentioned that the Ministry will soon be coming out with more guidelines on how new markets, new products, and new exporters can be promoted. He said that the Commerce Ministry and the districts can partner to promote ODOP products to newer markets and support first time exporters. Goyal highlighted that 773 districts across various states have contributed to the success story of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News