Nifty trades above 25,500 level; IT shares rally

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 174.51 points or 0.21% to 82,450.58. The Nifty 50 index gained 64.55 points or 0.25% to 25,547.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.52% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.35%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,324 shares rose and 1,244 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index surged 1.59% to 31,013.05. The index rallied 3.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 2.89%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.98%), Mphasis (up 1.35%), Infosys (up 1.23%), LTIMindtree (up 1.16%), HCL Technologies (up 1.04%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.02%), Coforge (up 0.77%) and Wipro (up 0.24%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Websol Energy System added 1.39% after the company secured three purchase orders aggregating 85.5 MW for the supply of solar modules, with a total contract value of Rs 172 crore.
Shaily Engineering Plastics advanced 2.66% after the company secured a manufacturing and commercial supply agreement worth approximately Rs 423 crore from a large domestic pharmaceutical company for the supply of pen injectors.
