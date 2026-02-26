Associate Sponsors

Premier Energies unveils India's first Zero Busbar (0BB) TOPCon Solar Cell

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Premier Energies unveiled India's first Zero Busbar (0BB) TOPCon Solar Cell at Intersolar Gandhinagar, setting a new benchmark in advanced solar cell technology. Zero Busbar represents a structural shift from traditional 10BB and 16BB architectures. It replaces the use of thick silver busbars with a dense matrix of ultra-fine silver lines to collect current.

This next-generation architecture significantly reduces silver consumption, minimizes shading losses, and delivers higher power output compared to conventional designs. The 0BB structure also enhances mechanical flexibility, lowers cell interconnection stress and improves resistance to micro-cracks. These attributes enable stronger long-term reliability and superior performance in demanding Indian climates.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

