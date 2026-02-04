Nifty trades above 25,750; broader market outperforms

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark. Consumer durables, oil & gas, and metal shares advanced, while IT and pharma shares declined.

At 1:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 48.73 points or 0.06% to 83,787.86. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.70 points or 0.15% to 25,764.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.26% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.23%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,528 shares rose and 1,536 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

RBI MPC: The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will start its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday in the backdrop of the growth-focused Union Budget, low inflation, and more recently, the long-awaited India-US trade deal ending prolonged uncertainty on the external front. The decision of the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday. Gainers & Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.09%), Eternal (up 3.57%), Trent (up 3.31%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.14%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.05%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Infosys (down 8.10%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 7.12%), Tech Mahindra (down 5.45%), HCL Technologies (down 4.95%) and Wipro (down 4.43%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight: Rubicon Research rallied 3.12% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 91.2% to Rs 72.79 crore on 51.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 475.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Kansai Nerolac Paints tanked 2.52% after its standalone net profit tanked 75.08% to Rs 131.20 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 526.49 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 3.53% to Rs 1,907.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,842.16 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Sheela Foam surged 16.18% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 211.97% to Rs 52.13 crore on 11.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.43 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

ADF Foods surged 6.87% after the company reported 55.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.2 crore on a 29.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 191 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The Anup Engineering dropped 7.40% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 15.5% year-on-year to Rs 25.53 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 30.21 crore posted in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 20.5% YoY to Rs 206.92 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 171.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Global Markets: European stocks opened flat to slightly higher on Wednesday amid anticipation of further corporate earnings announcements.

Asian markets mostly rose, breaking ranks with Wall Street after a sell-off in U.S. technology stocks weighed on sentiment, while gold extended gains for a second day. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back as investors dumped technology stocks and moved into shares more broadly linked to improvements in the economy. The broad market index fell 0.84% and closed at 6,917.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 166.67 points, or 0.34%, to end at 49,240.99. Earlier, the 30-stock index rose as much as 0.5% to touch 49,653.13, a new record. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.43%, settling at 23,255.19.