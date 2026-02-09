Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade as investors sentiment remained optimistic following the recently signed India- US trade deal agreement. market participants will track earnings reports, schedule to announced later today. Nifty traded above 25,800 level.

PSU Bank shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 346.07 points or 0.41% to 83,934.31. The Nifty 50 index added 120.90 points or 0.47% to 25,813.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,785 shares rose and 1,054 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged. Earnings to Watch: Zydus Lifesciences(up 0.93%), Aurobindo Pharma(down 0.39%), All Time Plastics(up 3.30%), Amber Enterprises India(up 3.19%), Bajaj Electricals(up 2.95%), Bata India(up 2.33%), Enviro Infra Engineers(up 5.08%), PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery(up 2.92%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals(up 1.33%), Happiest Minds Technologies(up 2.04%), Navin Fluorine International(up 2.02%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 4.76%), The Ramco Cements(up 2.44%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company(up 2.12%), Trident(up 3.18%), and Vadilal Industries (up 0.87%)will release quarterly earnings today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.23% to 9,162.80. The index declined 0.51% in past trading session.