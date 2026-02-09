Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

PSU Bank shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 346.07 points or 0.41% to 83,934.31. The Nifty 50 index added 120.90 points or 0.47% to 25,813.70.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.54%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,785 shares rose and 1,054 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.
Earnings to Watch:
Zydus Lifesciences(up 0.93%), Aurobindo Pharma(down 0.39%), All Time Plastics(up 3.30%), Amber Enterprises India(up 3.19%), Bajaj Electricals(up 2.95%), Bata India(up 2.33%), Enviro Infra Engineers(up 5.08%), PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery(up 2.92%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals(up 1.33%), Happiest Minds Technologies(up 2.04%), Navin Fluorine International(up 2.02%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 4.76%), The Ramco Cements(up 2.44%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company(up 2.12%), Trident(up 3.18%), and Vadilal Industries (up 0.87%)will release quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.23% to 9,162.80. The index declined 0.51% in past trading session.
State Bank of India (up 5.48%), Bank of India (up 3.31%), Indian Bank (up 3.01%), UCO Bank (up 1.86%) and Central Bank of India (up 1.81%) Union Bank of India (up 1.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.59%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.23%), Canara Bank (up 1.21%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.18%) advanced.
Stock in Spotlight:
Atul Auto surged 10.04% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25.
