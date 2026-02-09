Suprajit Engg slides after Q3 PAT drop 63% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Suprajit Engineering slipped 3.94% to Rs 446 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 62.54% year-on-year to Rs 12.52 crore, despite a 17.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 978.95 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 32.31% year on year to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) edged up 0.04% year-on-year to Rs 111.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 13% from 14.3% in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 19.94% to Rs 9,41.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 784.62 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 224.68 crore (up 22.78% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 452.84 crore (up 4.25% YoY) during the period under review.