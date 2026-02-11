Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; consumer durables shares jump

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 40.69 points or 0.05% to 84,314.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 17.90 points or 0.07% to 25,953.05.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.07%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,719 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Mahindra & Mahindra(up 2.32%), LG Electronics India(down 1.29%), Lenskart Solutions(down 0.47%), Ashok Leyland(up 1.74%), Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals(up 1.37%), Amagi Media Labs(up 1.40%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility(down 0.33%), AstraZeneca Pharma India(up 0.64%), Avanti Feeds(up 0.88%), CARE Ratings(down 0.49%), Carraro India(down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories(up 0.65%), Godrej Industries(down 1.16%), Max Financial Services(down 0.43%), Patanjali Foods(up 0.11%), TBO Tek(down 0.30%), and Yatra Online (up 1.28%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index advanced 0.81% to 38,064.45. The index jumped 5.47% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Whirlpool of India (up 3.01%), Titan Company (up 1.55%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.51%), V-Guard Industries (up 1%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.87%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.76%), Voltas (up 0.32%), Blue Star (up 0.2%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.06%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Jubilant FoodWorks shed 0.98%. The company reported 68.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.9 crore on a 13.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,437.2 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Power Mech Projects declined 4.11%. The company reported a 14.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.99 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (net sales) rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 1,337.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.
