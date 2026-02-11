Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 5.09% to Rs 7,587.25 after the company reported 34.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 502.29 crore on 17.19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,477.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 27.19% YoY to Rs 682 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

EBITDA grew by 26.64% to Rs 965 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 762 crore in Q3 FY25. This includes Apollo 24/7 costs of Rs 124 crore during the quarter (including Rs 38 crore in non-cash ESOP charges), compared to Rs 141 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a segmental front, revenue from Healthcare Services rose 14% YoY to Rs 3,183 crore. Revenue from Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) stood at Rs 467 crore, up 20% YoY, while revenue from Apollo HealthCo reached Rs 2,827 crore, also up 20% YoY. As on 31 December 2025, Apollo Hospitals had 8,072 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 67% in Q3FY26 vs 68% in the same period in the previous year. Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. said, Q3FY26 reflects the fundamental strength and clinical depth of Apollos integrated care model. Across our network, teams are consistently delivering strong outcomes through disciplined execution in patient safety, quality, and experience. This quarter, sustained investments in advanced clinical capability translated into meaningful progress across key specialties from Apollo OMR completing 150 robotic joint replacement surgeries in its first 150 days, to the expansion of our stroke care network in Chennai with nine advanced stroke labs, strengthening rapidaccess care and outcomes.

We further reinforced our differentiated leadership in neurosciences with the launch of a dedicated Centre of Excellence for Parkinsons disease and Deep Brain Stimulation care in Chennai, strengthened comprehensive oncology care through the Save My Stomach early detection programme at Apollo Cancer Centres, and expanded high-acuity capability with a dedicated heart and lung transplant unit in Karnataka. In parallel, partnerships such as the MoU with Coal India reflect Apollos vision to expand access to standardized, high-quality healthcare by building integrated preventive and tertiary care pathways for large workforce populations. Apollos transplant programme reflects the depth, scale, and discipline of our clinical systems. As one of the worlds busiest solid organ transplant programmes, our teams now perform an average of five solid organ transplants each day. Cumulatively, we have completed more than 21,000 kidney transplants and over 5,000 liver transplantsbecoming the first hospital group in India and the region to reach this landmarkalong with 159 heart transplants and 232 lung transplants. These outcomes are the result of standardized clinical pathways, multidisciplinary expertise, and a sustained commitment to patient safety, ethics, and long-term outcomes.

The Union Budget provides an important tailwind to Indias aspiration to become a global destination for healthcare. The proposal to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs through public private partnership is a strategic step toward building a high-quality, well-coordinated Medical Value Travel ecosystem. At Apollo, we view Medical Value Travel as a long-term national mission that reflects Indias depth of clinical expertise, outcomes excellence, and cost advantage. We will continue to work closely with policymakers and state partners to strengthen international patient pathways, expand high-acuity capacity, and ensure seamless coordination across pre-travel evaluation, clinical care, and post-discharge followup.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2026. The record date for the same has been fixed as February 16 and it will be paid on or before February 27. Apollo Hospitals was established in 1983 by Dr. Prathap C Reddy, renowned architect of modern healthcare in India. As the nations first corporate hospital, Apollo Hospitals is acclaimed for pioneering the private healthcare revolution in the country. Apollo Hospitals has emerged as Asias foremost integrated healthcare services provider and has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Pharmacies, Primary Care & Diagnostic Clinics and several Retail Health models.