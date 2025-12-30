PM Modi holds pre-Budget talks with economists at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet leading economists and subject experts at NITI Aayog today (30 December 2025) as part of the governments pre-Budget consultation process. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also take part in the interaction.

The meeting is expected to focus on the current economic outlook, domestic and global growth prospects, fiscal management, and areas where further reforms may be required. Economists are likely to offer inputs on macroeconomic stability and structural measures, with their suggestions expected to feed into policy priorities for the upcoming Union Budget and the governments broader economic planning.

Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 202627 on 1 February 2025. The Budget will be unveiled against the backdrop of a steep 50% tariff imposed by the United States on shipments from India.