Volumes spurt at Paradeep Phosphates Ltd counter

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 December 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd registered volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.168.00. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd registered volume of 12.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.65% to Rs.134.00. Volumes stood at 77167 shares in the last session. Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 4.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.72% to Rs.287.05. Volumes stood at 38910 shares in the last session. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79168 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.146.15. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.