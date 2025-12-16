Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; realty shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in morning trade amid persistent foreign portfolio outflows, a weakening rupee, and continued uncertainty over a trade agreement with the United States.

The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 384.50 points or 0.45% to 84,828.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 117.40 points or 0.45% to 25,909.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,567 shares rose and 1,981 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.98% to 877.45. The index fell 1.02% in two consecutive trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (down 1.61%), Anant Raj (down 1.48%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.34%), Sobha (down 1.19%) Godrej Properties (down 1.02%), DLF (down 0.95%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.83%), Lodha Developers (down 0.57%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.55%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.25%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Nucleus Software Exports advanced 2.81% after the company said its FinnOne Neo platform has been successfully implemented by Vietnams Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank, one of the countrys top five lenders. B. L. Kashyap and Sons rose 1.59% after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 615.69 crore from Sattva CKC for structural and civil works for the commercial project Sattva Chennai Knowledge City at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.