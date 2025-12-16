Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 11.07 million passengers in November 2025.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 0.8% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 2.7% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 7.2 million passengers (up 7.5% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.7 million passengers (up 6.8% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 7.9% YoY in November 2025, totaling 65,922 movements.

GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 37.09 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 280.40 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 47.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,669.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.38% to Rs 104.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story