GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 11.07 million passengers in November 2025.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 0.8% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 2.7% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 7.2 million passengers (up 7.5% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.7 million passengers (up 6.8% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 7.9% YoY in November 2025, totaling 65,922 movements.

GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.