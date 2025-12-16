Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ion Exchange India rallied 6.21% to Rs 406.40 after the company received orders aggregating to around Rs 205 crore from multiple customers for Ultra-pure water and Waste water treatment project.

The contract awarded by Rayzon Energy amounts to approximately Rs 95 crore for process & utility required for their 5.1 GW PV solar project coming up at Kathwada Village, Surat for an Ultrapure Water system / ETP / ZLD.

The contract awarded by INOX Solar amounts to approximately Rs 110 crore for ultrapure water generation, wastewater treatment system & zero liquid discharge.

The said projects are expected to be completed within a period of 9 months and 10 months, respectively, from the project award date.

Ion Exchange India offers a range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, waste water treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The company is also engaged in manufacturing resins, speciality chemicals for water and waste water treatment as well as non-water applications.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 2.77% to Rs 49.53 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 50.94 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.88% YoY to Rs 733.94 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story