Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Ion Exchange India rallied 6.21% to Rs 406.40 after the company received orders aggregating to around Rs 205 crore from multiple customers for Ultra-pure water and Waste water treatment project.

The contract awarded by Rayzon Energy amounts to approximately Rs 95 crore for process & utility required for their 5.1 GW PV solar project coming up at Kathwada Village, Surat for an Ultrapure Water system / ETP / ZLD.

The contract awarded by INOX Solar amounts to approximately Rs 110 crore for ultrapure water generation, wastewater treatment system & zero liquid discharge.

The said projects are expected to be completed within a period of 9 months and 10 months, respectively, from the project award date.