MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) rose 3.29% to Rs 37.33 after the state-owned telecom firm said its board approved the sale of a residential property in Mumbai.

The transaction is part of MTNL's asset monetisation plan. The company will sell the GN Block residential quarters at Bandra Kurla Complex to NABARD through a government-to-government transfer. The deal is valued at Rs 350.72 crore.

The property comprises 28 residential units. It has a plot area of 2,680 square metres and a built-up area of about 4,019 square metres.

Stamp duty and registration charges will be borne by NABARD. MTNL will bear dues prior to transfer and the NLMC fee.