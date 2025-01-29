Nifty trades near 23,150 mark; realty shares extent gains for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains and hit a fresh day's high in the mid-afternoon trade as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today and the Union Budget this weekend. The Nifty traded near the 23,150 mark. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 585.53 points or 0.78% to 76,495.74. The Nifty 50 index advanced 191.25 points or 0.83% to 23,148.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 2.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 2.79%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,909 shares rose and 1,012 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rallied 2.30% to 882.75. The index rallied 2.19% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (up 9.14%), Godrej Properties (up 3.33%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.17%), Raymond (up 2.74%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 2.68%), DLF (up 2.68%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.33%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.86%), Sobha (up 1.36%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.93% to 6.810 as compared with the previous close of 6.789.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.5300, compared with its close of 86.5725 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.25% to Rs 80,488.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 107.93.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.73% to 4.516.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement added 4 cents or 0.05% to $77.53 a barrel.

