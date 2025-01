Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.13% to Rs 305.32 crore

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 4.95% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 48.13% to Rs 305.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.305.32206.123.935.259.165.477.674.144.664.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News