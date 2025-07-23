Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the past four trading sessions.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 505.01 points or 0.60% to 82,679.42. The Nifty 50 index added 138.95 points or 0.55% to 25,199.85.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.16%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,736 shares rose and 2,199 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 0.30% to 11,631.95. The index fell 2.04% in the past four trading session.
Castrol India (up 2.52%), GAIL (India) (up 1.16%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.94%), Petronet LNG (up 0.92%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.59%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.53%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.51%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.47%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.313 from the previous close of 6.309.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lowerr against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4325 compared with its close of 86.3800 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.04% to Rs 1,00,369.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 97.45.
The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.04% to 4.381.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement declined 12 cents, or 0.17% to $68.47 a barrel.
Stocks to Watch:
Ideaforge Technology declined 6.46% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.5 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1.17 in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 85.17% YoY to Rs 12.78 crore during the quarter.
Maharashtra Scooters shed 0.06%. The company reported a 328.09% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 35.36 crore, on a 241.54% rise in total income to Rs 29.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app