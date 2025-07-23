Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday lowered India's growth forecast for FY26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent on account of trade uncertainty and higher US tariffs that are expected to impact exports and investment. Despite the downward revision from the April 2025 Asian Development Outlook (ADO), India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. "This revision is primarily due to the impact of US baseline tariffs and associated policy uncertainty. In addition to the effects of lower global growth and the direct impact of additional US tariffs on Indian exports, heightened policy uncertainty may affect investment flows," the July ADO said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story