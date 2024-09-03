AXISCADES Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gautam Gems Ltd, Samor Reality Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2024. Gautam Gems Ltd, Samor Reality Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AXISCADES Technologies Ltd lost 11.34% to Rs 586.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 93399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33608 shares in the past one month.

Gautam Gems Ltd tumbled 6.68% to Rs 8.52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 97.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13998 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd corrected 5.77% to Rs 1142.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32831 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd plummeted 5.25% to Rs 176. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11390 shares in the past one month.

