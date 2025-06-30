Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei jumps 0.84% on investor optimism

Nikkei jumps 0.84% on investor optimism

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended at over 11-month highs due to investor optimism over ongoing trade negotiations. Investors shrugged off data that showed Japan's industrial production rose less than expected in May.

The Nikkei average jumped 0.84 percent to 40,487.39, marking its highest closing level since July 17. The broader Topix index settled 0.43 percent higher at 2,852.84.

Tech stocks topped the gainers list, with start-up investor SoftBank Group shares surging 4.3 percent. Automakers Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell 1-2 percent after U.S. President Trump accused Japan of engaging in "unfair" automobile trade with the United States.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.59%

Barometers turn range bound, realty shares extent losses for 3rd day

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

Torrent Pharma gains after inking pact to acquire majority stake in JB Chemicals & Pharma

Suditi Industries jumps 17% in seven days

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story