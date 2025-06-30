Suditi Industries jumps 17% in seven days

Suditi Industries was locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 61.29, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Suditi Industries surged 16.74% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 52.50 on 19 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 61.29 today. On the BSE, 0.68 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.12 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 10.89% as against the Sensex's 2.65% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 69.31% as against the Sensex's 8% jump.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 337.47% as against Sensex's 5.79% increase. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 92.775. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 55.84, 56.08, and 54.07, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term. Suditi Industries is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and is also in the business of retail sector