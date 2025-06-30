Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suditi Industries jumps 17% in seven days

Suditi Industries jumps 17% in seven days

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suditi Industries was locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 61.29, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Suditi Industries surged 16.74% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 52.50 on 19 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 61.29 today. On the BSE, 0.68 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.12 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 10.89% as against the Sensex's 2.65% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 69.31% as against the Sensex's 8% jump.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 337.47% as against Sensex's 5.79% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 92.775. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 55.84, 56.08, and 54.07, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Suditi Industries is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and is also in the business of retail sector

The companys consolidated net profit surged 198.2% to Rs 4.30 crore on a 195.4% jump in net sales to Rs 36.13 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story