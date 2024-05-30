Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vani Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2024 quarter

IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 725.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inani Marbles &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story