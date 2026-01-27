Associate Sponsors

Euro speculative net longs fall further

Jan 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market fell further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 111695 contracts in the data reported through January 20, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 20961 net long contracts.

Jan 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

