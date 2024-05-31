Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net Loss of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.440.26 69 1.291.06 22 OPM %-368.18-111.54 --163.57-120.75 - PBDT-0.19-0.26 27 -0.64-1.25 49 PBT-0.75-0.91 18 -1.20-1.90 37 NP-6.05-0.80 -656 -6.50-1.79 -263

