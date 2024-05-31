Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 744.52% to Rs 140.36 crore

Net loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 744.52% to Rs 140.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 594.18% to Rs 334.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales140.3616.62 745 334.1848.14 594 OPM %-2.675.35 --0.25-3.82 - PBDT-3.754.55 PL -1.101.82 PL PBT-3.824.55 PL -1.211.82 PL NP-3.824.55 PL -1.211.28 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

