Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 40.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 40.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.58% to Rs 504.96 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 40.99% to Rs 332.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.58% to Rs 504.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales504.96354.15 43 OPM %62.6657.16 -PBDT445.58318.02 40 PBT438.75309.93 42 NP332.33235.72 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Plans to make India global sporting superpower in place since Covid: Govt

Despite good intentions, new criminal laws created chaos: Madras HC

Germany's new lithium deal aims to reduce Europe's reliance on China

Microsoft outage: Fliers stuck at Dubai airport, US flights impacted too

Diljit Dosanjh accused of not paying desi dancers during Dil-Luminati tour

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story