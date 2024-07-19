Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 63.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 42337.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 63.86% to Rs 845.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2338.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 42337.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42337.0041771.00 1 OPM %12.9916.79 -PBDT3589.005380.00 -33 PBT1380.003480.00 -60 NP845.002338.00 -64

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

