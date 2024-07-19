JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 63.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 42337.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 63.86% to Rs 845.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2338.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 42337.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42337.0041771.0012.9916.793589.005380.001380.003480.00845.002338.00

