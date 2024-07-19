Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 1550.23 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 11.67% to Rs 248.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 222.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 1550.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1466.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1550.231466.37 6 OPM %29.0027.97 -PBDT445.78402.99 11 PBT328.49293.94 12 NP248.39222.44 12

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

