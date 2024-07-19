Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.650.3775.3864.860.480.240.470.230.350.17

