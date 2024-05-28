Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales reported at Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Nirbhay Colours India reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3966.67% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.770 0 1.770 0 OPM %89.270 -84.750 - PBDT1.630.01 16200 1.650.05 3200 PBT1.630.01 16200 1.650.05 3200 NP1.20-0.01 LP 1.220.03 3967

May 28 2024

