Nirma standalone net profit declines 61.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 1872.25 crore

Net profit of Nirma declined 61.65% to Rs 123.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 1872.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2042.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1872.252042.50 -8 OPM %18.7324.01 -PBDT252.28475.85 -47 PBT194.64410.19 -53 NP123.05320.84 -62

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

