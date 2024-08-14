Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 65.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.88% to Rs 16.87 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 65.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.8717.3710.976.851.581.041.330.780.960.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp