Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 65.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 2.88% to Rs 16.87 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 65.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.8717.37 -3 OPM %10.976.85 -PBDT1.581.04 52 PBT1.330.78 71 NP0.960.58 66

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

