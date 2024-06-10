Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 291.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.46% to Rs 134.62 crore

Net profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt rose 291.48% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.46% to Rs 134.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.59% to Rs 69.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.01% to Rs 420.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

134.6278.06420.46313.7538.6629.1333.6427.0939.9115.48106.0264.8936.3811.3994.8355.5328.507.2869.8439.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News