Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 291.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.46% to Rs 134.62 croreNet profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt rose 291.48% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.46% to Rs 134.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.59% to Rs 69.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.01% to Rs 420.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News